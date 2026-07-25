Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO - Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Ducommun makes up 1.7% of Teton Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ducommun worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ducommun during the first quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 618.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ducommun from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ducommun from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $175.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rajiv A. Tata sold 1,612 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $233,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,795. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 5,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total transaction of $877,073.52. Following the sale, the vice president owned 62,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,568.24. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,336. Insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Ducommun Price Performance

DCO opened at $176.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.47. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $84.76 and a 1 year high of $196.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. Ducommun had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. Ducommun's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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