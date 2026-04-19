Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK Holdings Trimmed by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa reduced its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 338,298 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,870,244 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $95,809,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $2,067,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 249.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,079,675 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $236,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051,485 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 585.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 64,401 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 55,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 32.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,099,907 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,715,000 after purchasing an additional 268,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts: Sign Up

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.1%

Tetra Tech stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $974.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Tetra Tech's revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $401,455.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,534.08. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tetra Tech, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tetra Tech wasn't on the list.

While Tetra Tech currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here