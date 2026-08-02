Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,937 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,442 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts: Sign Up

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business's 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.560-1.590 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.47%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler bought 1,900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $50,179. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tetra Tech, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tetra Tech wasn't on the list.

While Tetra Tech currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here