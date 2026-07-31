Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK Stake Lowered by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,466 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 478,786 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.21% of Tetra Tech worth $16,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,016,577 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $302,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,082,342 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $170,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,375 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 84.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $147,095,000 after buying an additional 1,847,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,789,240 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $114,128,000 after acquiring an additional 112,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company's stock.

Key Tetra Tech News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tetra Tech this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results exceeded expectations: Tetra Tech reported adjusted EPS of $0.42, above the $0.40 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.31 billion. Net revenue was $1.11 billion, and operating income totaled $158 million. Tetra Tech Reports Strong Third Quarter 2026 Results

Tetra Tech reported adjusted EPS of $0.42, above the $0.40 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.31 billion. Net revenue was $1.11 billion, and operating income totaled $158 million. Positive Sentiment: Backlog and core markets remained strong: Backlog increased 5% sequentially to $4.49 billion. Growth was supported by project wins in water infrastructure, defense and digital automation, while net revenue increased 8% year over year excluding USAID/State Department work and episodic disaster response. Tetra Tech Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Core Market Growth

Backlog increased 5% sequentially to $4.49 billion. Growth was supported by project wins in water infrastructure, defense and digital automation, while net revenue increased 8% year over year excluding USAID/State Department work and episodic disaster response. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised: Tetra Tech now expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.56–$1.59, above the $1.54 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of approximately $4.315–$4.365 billion is also around or slightly above expectations. Tetra Tech Boosts Guidance Amid Strong Q3 Performance

Tetra Tech now expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.56–$1.59, above the $1.54 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of approximately $4.315–$4.365 billion is also around or slightly above expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend maintained: Tetra Tech declared a quarterly dividend of $0.072 per share, payable August 27 to shareholders of record August 13. The annualized yield is approximately 0.9%, providing modest income support but likely limited influence on the stock’s near-term move.

Tetra Tech declared a quarterly dividend of $0.072 per share, payable August 27 to shareholders of record August 13. The annualized yield is approximately 0.9%, providing modest income support but likely limited influence on the stock’s near-term move. Negative Sentiment: Year-over-year comparisons were softer: Quarterly revenue declined 4.4% from the prior year, and EPS fell from $0.43 to $0.42. Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $0.45–$0.48 has a midpoint below the $0.46 consensus, while the revenue range of $1.1–$1.2 billion suggests limited near-term upside.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.560-1.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio is 17.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,179. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tetra Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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