Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 861,152.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,280,425 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,279,928 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $133,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,951,773 shares of the company's stock worth $1,402,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 39,228.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,895,838 shares of the company's stock worth $139,296,000 after buying an additional 6,878,304 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $100,939,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,402,212 shares of the company's stock worth $1,167,323,000 after buying an additional 4,820,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $80,983,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 442,935 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $14,333,376.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 642,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,778,323.64. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,727. The trade was a 34.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,127,018 shares of company stock worth $37,298,712. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEVA

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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