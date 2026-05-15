Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,841,151 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,120,356 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $119,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,951,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,402,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255,083 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 41,295,244 shares of the company's stock worth $834,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,800 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 38,920,294 shares of the company's stock worth $786,190,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,402,212 shares of the company's stock worth $1,167,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $435,760,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

Get TEVA alerts: Sign Up

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Brian Savage sold 1,127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $35,692.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $345,646.38. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 10,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $384,444.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,016 shares in the company, valued at $720,576. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,127,018 shares of company stock worth $37,298,712 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries wasn't on the list.

While Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here