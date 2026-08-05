Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Position Trimmed by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,855 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 3.1% of Martin Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Severin Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: New GE Appliances design win: GE Appliances will use Texas Instruments microcontrollers, Wi-Fi connectivity solutions and analog components in its next generation of connected appliances. TI chips are expected to represent about one-third of the semiconductors used at GE’s new Louisville, Kentucky, laundry plant, with production scheduled to begin in 2027. The agreement supports TI’s industrial, consumer and Internet-of-Things businesses, although the revenue impact is likely to build gradually. GE Appliances Leverages Texas Instruments Semiconductors

GE Appliances will use Texas Instruments microcontrollers, Wi-Fi connectivity solutions and analog components in its next generation of connected appliances. TI chips are expected to represent about one-third of the semiconductors used at GE’s new Louisville, Kentucky, laundry plant, with production scheduled to begin in 2027. The agreement supports TI’s industrial, consumer and Internet-of-Things businesses, although the revenue impact is likely to build gradually. Positive Sentiment: Sector rally and favorable demand trends: Semiconductor ETFs rebounded sharply as investor enthusiasm for artificial-intelligence infrastructure returned. Analysts also point to continued data-center expansion and automotive software growth as potential long-term demand drivers for TXN. Semiconductor ETFs Surge

Semiconductor ETFs rebounded sharply as investor enthusiasm for artificial-intelligence infrastructure returned. Analysts also point to continued data-center expansion and automotive software growth as potential long-term demand drivers for TXN. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Citi reiterated a Buy rating on Texas Instruments, adding to the constructive view surrounding the semiconductor sector. TXN also recently reported earnings and revenue above consensus, with quarterly revenue up 22.8% year over year and third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.23 to $2.57. Citi Reiterates Buy Ratings

Citi reiterated a Buy rating on Texas Instruments, adding to the constructive view surrounding the semiconductor sector. TXN also recently reported earnings and revenue above consensus, with quarterly revenue up 22.8% year over year and third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.23 to $2.57. Neutral Sentiment: Investor debate continues: Commentary describes TXN as a potential long-term AI and manufacturing beneficiary, but the stock’s appeal depends on sustained data-center growth and execution of its capacity-expansion strategy. Texas Instruments Stock Looks Appealing

Commentary describes TXN as a potential long-term AI and manufacturing beneficiary, but the stock’s appeal depends on sustained data-center growth and execution of its capacity-expansion strategy. Negative Sentiment: Recent weakness and valuation concerns: TXN has declined about 11% over the past month despite strong AI-related industry demand. With a price-to-earnings ratio above 43, investors may be demanding continued earnings growth, leaving the stock vulnerable if industrial or consumer-chip recovery expectations are delayed. TXN Slides 11% in a Month

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,528,982.66. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 66,535 shares of company stock valued at $20,425,724 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $312.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $283.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $259.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.77 and a 200-day moving average of $252.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 31.11%.The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.45%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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