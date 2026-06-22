Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 9,830.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $139,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,808 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP grew its position in Texas Instruments by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,484 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 149,099 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $322.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $293.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $331.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are buying into Texas Instruments’ growing role in AI infrastructure, with recent commentary highlighting stronger demand for power chips used in data centers and improved sentiment following its solid quarterly results and upbeat outlook.

Investors are buying into Texas Instruments’ growing role in AI infrastructure, with recent commentary highlighting stronger demand for power chips used in data centers and improved sentiment following its solid quarterly results and upbeat outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings report showed revenue of $4.83 billion and EPS of $1.68, and management guided Q2 EPS above prior expectations, reinforcing the view that the business cycle is improving. 2 Pick-and-Shovel AI Stocks Powering the Data Center Boom

The company’s recent earnings report showed revenue of $4.83 billion and EPS of $1.68, and management guided Q2 EPS above prior expectations, reinforcing the view that the business cycle is improving. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious on the near-term follow-through, noting that the latest earnings estimate revisions may not be enough to drive much more upside immediately. Strength Seen in Texas Instruments (TXN): Can Its 7.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Some analysts remain cautious on the near-term follow-through, noting that the latest earnings estimate revisions may not be enough to drive much more upside immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor-sector skepticism could limit enthusiasm, even though the industry has rallied strongly on AI-related growth expectations. 3 Semiconductor Stocks We’re Skeptical Of

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $269.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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