Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,147 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $258.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $306.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $278.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $309.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. The trade was a 18.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,746 shares of company stock valued at $68,252,267. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments was added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, which can boost investor confidence and support the stock. New Strong Buy Stocks for May 12th

Texas Instruments was added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, which can boost investor confidence and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: The stock also appeared on Zacks’ Strong Buy income list, reinforcing the view that TXN remains attractive for both growth and dividend-focused investors. Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 12th

The stock also appeared on Zacks’ Strong Buy income list, reinforcing the view that TXN remains attractive for both growth and dividend-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage turned more constructive, with UBS and KeyCorp raising price targets after TXN’s latest earnings beat expectations and management guided to solid Q2 EPS. Benzinga

Analyst coverage turned more constructive, with UBS and KeyCorp raising price targets after TXN’s latest earnings beat expectations and management guided to solid Q2 EPS. Positive Sentiment: The broader semiconductor group is rallying, and that sector strength is helping lift Texas Instruments along with peers. Semiconductor Stocks Are Booming and It's Not Just AI

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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