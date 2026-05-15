Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,471 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 60,054 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $308.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $310.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $280.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 257,584 shares of company stock valued at $70,960,318 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $258.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments’ analog business is reported to be rebounding strongly, with Q1 analog revenues up 22% to $3.92 billion as industrial demand and AI data-center spending improve the outlook for 2026. Article Title

Texas Instruments’ analog business is reported to be rebounding strongly, with Q1 analog revenues up 22% to $3.92 billion as industrial demand and AI data-center spending improve the outlook for 2026. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on TXN to $300, signaling continued analyst confidence even though it kept a neutral stance. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on TXN to $300, signaling continued analyst confidence even though it kept a neutral stance. Positive Sentiment: The stock is drawing heavy investor attention and is trading near its 52-week high, which suggests momentum remains strong. Article Title

The stock is drawing heavy investor attention and is trading near its 52-week high, which suggests momentum remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: A recent article highlighted TXN’s sharp run-up and questioned whether the stock is now fully valued after its rapid gain, which may temper near-term enthusiasm. Article Title

A recent article highlighted TXN’s sharp run-up and questioned whether the stock is now fully valued after its rapid gain, which may temper near-term enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares at an average price of $306.41, a sizable reduction in her holdings that can sometimes be viewed as a caution signal by investors. Article Title

Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares at an average price of $306.41, a sizable reduction in her holdings that can sometimes be viewed as a caution signal by investors. Negative Sentiment: VP Shanon Leonard also sold shares earlier this week, adding to insider selling activity around the stock. Article Title

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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