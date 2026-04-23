Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,821 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,134,203 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,678,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,870 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,492,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,517,451 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $522,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,524 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $236.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $238.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Instruments from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Texas Instruments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $218.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $2,973,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,480,364.70. This trade represents a 22.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $696,647.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,838.60. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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