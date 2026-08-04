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Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stake Reduced by OLD Republic International Corp

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
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Key Points

  • OLD Republic International reduced its Texas Instruments stake by 28.3% in the second quarter, selling 93,380 shares and retaining 236,120 shares worth approximately $70.2 million. Institutional investors collectively own 84.99% of TXN.
  • Texas Instruments reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with $2.14 in EPS and $5.46 billion in revenue, representing 22.8% year-over-year revenue growth. The company guided for third-quarter EPS of $2.23 to $2.57.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share, equivalent to an annualized $5.68 dividend and a 2.1% yield. Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with an overall “Hold” rating and a consensus price target of $312.12.
  • Five stocks we like better than Texas Instruments.

OLD Republic International Corp cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 93,380 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.6% of OLD Republic International Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. OLD Republic International Corp's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $70,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,321,000 after buying an additional 50,808 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 83,884 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,751,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $269.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $334.03. The company has a market capitalization of $245.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.60 and a 200 day moving average of $251.50.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The company's revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research cut Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $312.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,143,898.47. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 66,535 shares of company stock valued at $20,425,724 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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