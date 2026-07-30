Textron Inc. $TXT Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 114.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,416 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 304,831 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.33% of Textron worth $49,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,811 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $103,890,000 after purchasing an additional 218,201 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Textron by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,485 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $13,641,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Textron by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,656 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $1,879,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas A. Kennedy bought 10,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $988,594.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,148.76. This trade represents a 104.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the sale, the director owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This trade represents a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Textron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Textron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Textron reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $1.62, above the $1.55 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 3% year over year to $3.83 billion. Higher aircraft pricing and sustained Bell helicopter demand supported the results. Reuters earnings report

Textron reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $1.62, above the $1.55 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 3% year over year to $3.83 billion. Higher aircraft pricing and sustained Bell helicopter demand supported the results. Positive Sentiment: Bell revenue rose 6%, with commercial helicopter deliveries increasing to 36 from 32 a year earlier. Textron also returned $209 million to shareholders through share repurchases. Textron revenue and shareholder returns

Bell revenue rose 6%, with commercial helicopter deliveries increasing to 36 from 32 a year earlier. Textron also returned $209 million to shareholders through share repurchases. Positive Sentiment: Textron Aviation’s Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen3 completed its first flight, moving the next-generation light jet closer to certification. All three Citation Gen3 light jets are now in flight testing. Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen3 first flight

Textron Aviation’s Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen3 completed its first flight, moving the next-generation light jet closer to certification. All three Citation Gen3 light jets are now in flight testing. Neutral Sentiment: The company began a sale process for its Industrial segment. A divestiture could sharpen Textron’s focus and unlock value, but it also introduces execution and timing uncertainty. Textron Industrial segment sale

The company began a sale process for its Industrial segment. A divestiture could sharpen Textron’s focus and unlock value, but it also introduces execution and timing uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Textron reiterated—not increased—its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $6.40 to $6.60, which was viewed as insufficient after the quarterly beat and roughly brackets consensus expectations.

Textron reiterated—not increased—its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $6.40 to $6.60, which was viewed as insufficient after the quarterly beat and roughly brackets consensus expectations. Negative Sentiment: Textron Aviation profit fell 3% as manufacturing inefficiencies, lower aircraft volume and an unfavorable mix offset pricing gains. Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions dropped to $154 million from $336 million a year earlier.

Textron Aviation profit fell 3% as manufacturing inefficiencies, lower aircraft volume and an unfavorable mix offset pricing gains. Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions dropped to $154 million from $336 million a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: The outlook assumes additional fiscal 2026 funding for the MV-75 Cheyenne program. Without it, adjusted EPS could be reduced by $0.20–$0.30 and cash flow by $150 million–$250 million. Supply-chain challenges and broader Middle East-related operational and cyber risks add further uncertainty. Textron Q2 earnings call highlights

Textron Stock Down 4.7%

Textron stock opened at $85.76 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.80 and a fifty-two week high of $101.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's fifty day moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Textron from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Textron in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Textron

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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