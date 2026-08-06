Textron Inc. $TXT Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 363.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,810 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 61,792 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Textron were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,811 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $103,890,000 after acquiring an additional 218,201 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Textron by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,485 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $13,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Textron by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,656 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,255,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $18,521,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Textron Trading Down 0.7%

TXT opened at $88.48 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.45 and a 12-month high of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.85.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Textron's payout ratio is currently 1.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Textron from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Textron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Textron

Textron Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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