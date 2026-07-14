TFR Capital LLC. Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

TFR Capital LLC. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after buying an additional 303,154 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,739 shares of company stock worth $161,135,671. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $460.95.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $534.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $871.38 billion, a PE ratio of 175.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $495.20 and a 200 day moving average of $321.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.90 and a 52 week high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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