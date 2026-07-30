The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 126.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,553 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Allstate were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 7,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ALL stock opened at $274.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $233.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.36. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $188.08 and a twelve month high of $277.22.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Allstate's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Allstate's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allstate from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Allstate from $236.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allstate from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Allstate from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.80.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total transaction of $451,474.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,474.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $335,218.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,959,968.66. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,560. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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