The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Purchased by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP lifted its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 292.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,243 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 95,569 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP's holdings in Allstate were worth $26,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Zacks Research cut Allstate from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Allstate from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Allstate from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $335,218.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,959,968.66. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,064,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 82,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,991,267.60. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,560 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Down 0.5%

ALL opened at $221.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.18. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $188.08 and a 12 month high of $227.62.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $3.34. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.24 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 17.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Allstate's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.53%.

About Allstate

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allstate, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allstate wasn't on the list.

While Allstate currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here