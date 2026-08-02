The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK Stake Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK - Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,992 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 172,925 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.61% of Bancorp worth $58,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBBK. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank's stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,929 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the bank's stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company's stock.

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Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock's 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 26.92%.Bancorp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.050 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bancorp from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bancorp

Key Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: The Bancorp reported diluted EPS of $1.45, up 14.2% from $1.27 a year earlier and above the $1.36 analyst consensus. Net income rose to $60.7 million from $59.8 million. The Bancorp Q2 earnings beat article

The Bancorp reported diluted EPS of $1.45, up 14.2% from $1.27 a year earlier and above the $1.36 analyst consensus. Net income rose to $60.7 million from $59.8 million. Positive Sentiment: Fintech growth remained strong: Gross dollar volume for prepaid, debit and credit cards increased 22.5% year over year to $53.45 billion. Average deposits rose 4.4% to $8.41 billion, while management cited continued growth in loans and fintech fees, along with improved credit and cost efficiency. The Bancorp Q2 results press release

Gross dollar volume for prepaid, debit and credit cards increased 22.5% year over year to $53.45 billion. Average deposits rose 4.4% to $8.41 billion, while management cited continued growth in loans and fintech fees, along with improved credit and cost efficiency. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook improved: Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance was raised to $5.95-$6.05 from an analyst consensus of $5.92. The company also maintained its 2027 EPS outlook of $8.10-$8.30 and repurchased $50 million of stock during the quarter.

Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance was raised to $5.95-$6.05 from an analyst consensus of $5.92. The company also maintained its 2027 EPS outlook of $8.10-$8.30 and repurchased $50 million of stock during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Strong profitability metrics: Return on equity increased to 34.7% from 28.4% a year earlier, although return on assets declined to 2.51% from 2.64%. Management discussed the results and outlook during the earnings call. The Bancorp Q2 earnings call transcript

Return on equity increased to 34.7% from 28.4% a year earlier, although return on assets declined to 2.51% from 2.64%. Management discussed the results and outlook during the earnings call. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates: Quarterly revenue was $137.74 million, below the $166.69 million analyst forecast, which may limit enthusiasm despite the EPS beat.

Quarterly revenue was $137.74 million, below the $166.69 million analyst forecast, which may limit enthusiasm despite the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and cautious near-term guidance: Net interest margin declined to 3.85% from 4.44% year over year. Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.75 has a midpoint below the $1.75 consensus estimate.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: TBBK is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company's product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

See Also

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