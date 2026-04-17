The Boeing Company $BA Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,895 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $67,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $192,734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,529,417 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $14,574,874,000 after buying an additional 756,057 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $6,301,901,000 after acquiring an additional 707,490 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 25,532.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 424,983 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $91,725,000 after acquiring an additional 423,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 50.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,069,819 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $230,900,000 after acquiring an additional 357,995 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Boeing to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Boeing from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. The trade was a 41.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of BA opened at $219.28 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $219.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.10 and a beta of 1.13. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $156.47 and a 1-year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.41 billion. Boeing's quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.90) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boeing is accelerating factory hiring — roughly 100–140 workers a week — to replace retirees and staff new 737 MAX lines, supporting higher production capacity and long‑term delivery targets. Read More.

Boeing is accelerating factory hiring — roughly 100–140 workers a week — to replace retirees and staff new 737 MAX lines, supporting higher production capacity and long‑term delivery targets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Boeing and Millennium Space Systems unveiled a new mid‑class satellite platform and plan to expand production capacity, targeting ~26 deliveries in 2026 — a boost to backlog and non‑cyclical revenue streams. Read More.

Boeing and Millennium Space Systems unveiled a new mid‑class satellite platform and plan to expand production capacity, targeting ~26 deliveries in 2026 — a boost to backlog and non‑cyclical revenue streams. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Boeing won a U.S. Army award for additional Chinook helicopters (~$324M), supporting defense revenue and near‑term cash visibility. Read More.

Boeing won a U.S. Army award for additional Chinook helicopters (~$324M), supporting defense revenue and near‑term cash visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: El Al expanded its 787 order with six more widebodies, underlining continued airline fleet renewal demand. Read More.

El Al expanded its 787 order with six more widebodies, underlining continued airline fleet renewal demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro pressure from higher oil prices is squeezing airlines but analysts argue it won’t break long‑term jet demand — a mixed signal for near‑term airline profitability versus aircraft order momentum. Read More.

Macro pressure from higher oil prices is squeezing airlines but analysts argue it won’t break long‑term jet demand — a mixed signal for near‑term airline profitability versus aircraft order momentum. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investors are focused on near‑term delivery uncertainty after reports of wiring damage and rework on undelivered 737 MAX jets; any pushed handovers could reduce Q1 revenue/cash and increase volatility into earnings. Read More.

Investors are focused on near‑term delivery uncertainty after reports of wiring damage and rework on undelivered 737 MAX jets; any pushed handovers could reduce Q1 revenue/cash and increase volatility into earnings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Congressional/lawmaker scrutiny: Boeing is seeking a firm Army commitment for the CH‑47F Block II as a lawmaker flagged uncertainty about the program’s future — political or program risk could affect defense revenue timing. Read More.

Congressional/lawmaker scrutiny: Boeing is seeking a firm Army commitment for the CH‑47F Block II as a lawmaker flagged uncertainty about the program’s future — political or program risk could affect defense revenue timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and earnings previews warn Q1 EPS may decline and flag supply‑chain or delivery timing risks; with Q1 results due April 22, positioning and cautious estimates are pressuring the stock. Read More.

Analysts and earnings previews warn Q1 EPS may decline and flag supply‑chain or delivery timing risks; with Q1 results due April 22, positioning and cautious estimates are pressuring the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction has been mixed: some defense/helicopter deal headlines (notably a U.K. helicopter contract) have coincided with modest downward moves as traders weigh contract details and near‑term execution risk. Read More.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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