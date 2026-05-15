The Boeing Company $BA Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,345 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $23,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,445,326.70. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $229.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.36. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.77 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here