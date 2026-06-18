The Boeing Company $BA Shares Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 1,059.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,396 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $15,413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,021 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,485,294 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $6,401,847,000 after purchasing an additional 286,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,025,435 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $3,679,592,000 after purchasing an additional 533,753 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,900 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,224,752,000 after purchasing an additional 135,860 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,370,415 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $948,905,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $262.32.

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Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.8%

Boeing stock opened at $225.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.83 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.57. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.77 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Stories

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