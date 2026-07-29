The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Guardian Partners Inc.

Guardian Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. Guardian Partners Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Boeing alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,833 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $222.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 107.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.77 and a 12 month high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here