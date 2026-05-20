The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,188,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,824 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $48,316,000 after acquiring an additional 65,216 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,984.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 29,939 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,787,000. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $6,301,901,000 after purchasing an additional 707,490 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Stock Down 2.6%

BA stock opened at $214.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.77 and a one year high of $254.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The firm's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $993,206. The trade was a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,445,326.70. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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