The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,117 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Boeing by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Boeing Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $229.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.35 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,445,326.70. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $993,206. The trade was a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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