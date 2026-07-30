The Boeing Company $BA Stock Holdings Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,860,297 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 47,579 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.49% of Boeing worth $760,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,833 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Boeing Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE BA opened at $214.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $219.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.07. The company has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.42). Boeing had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 346.82%. The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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