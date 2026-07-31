The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM - Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,675 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.50% of Boston Beer worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAM. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,414 shares of the company's stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Boston Beer by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 386 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Boston Beer from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Boston Beer from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $234.00 to $210.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $206.91.

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Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $185.04 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $158.68 and a one year high of $264.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business's fifty day moving average price is $177.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.76.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $568.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $566.68 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The firm's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc NYSE: SAM is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer's flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

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