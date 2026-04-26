The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM - Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of Boston Beer worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,414 shares of the company's stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 386 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Boston Beer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $232.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAM

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM opened at $236.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.34 and a fifty-two week high of $264.46. The business's 50-day moving average is $234.93 and its 200-day moving average is $218.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc NYSE: SAM is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer's flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

Further Reading

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