The Campbell's Company $CPB Stock Position Reduced by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Campbell's were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Campbell's during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Campbell's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Campbell's during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Campbell's by 333.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Campbell's by 85.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell's alerts: Sign Up

Campbell's Stock Performance

CPB stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.03. The Campbell's Company has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Campbell's had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 5.48%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Campbell's Company will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell's Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Campbell's's payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell's from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Campbell's from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Campbell's from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Campbell's from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Campbell's from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Campbell's

Campbell's Profile

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Campbell's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Campbell's wasn't on the list.

While Campbell's currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here