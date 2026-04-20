The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Acquired by Busey Bank

Busey Bank lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,962 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Busey Bank's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $25,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,832 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 56,609 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,040,864 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $291,436,000 after purchasing an additional 305,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $990,462. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 67,514 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $7,038,334.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,184,320.50. This trade represents a 11.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 470,748 shares of company stock worth $48,095,857. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $92.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.76 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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