The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Acquired by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 1.2% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned 0.11% of Charles Schwab worth $199,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.0%

SCHW opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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