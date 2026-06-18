The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Acquired by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 67,850 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus set a $108.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SCHW

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $164.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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