The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,811 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 170,351 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $41,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus set a $108.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

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About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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