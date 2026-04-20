The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,995 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $103,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,024,841,000 after buying an additional 2,174,381 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $169,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $210,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,503 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $142,594,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,982,838 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $656,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,813 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $92.40 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company's 50-day moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,600. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,748 shares of company stock valued at $48,095,857. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.30.

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Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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