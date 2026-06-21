The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,717 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 60,373 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $76,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,600. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charles Schwab is reportedly preparing to launch yes-or-no contracts tied to whether the S&P 500 closes above or below a target level, in partnership with Cboe Global Markets . Investors may view this as a new revenue opportunity and a sign Schwab is moving into a fast-growing trading niche. Article Title

Charles Schwab is reportedly preparing to launch yes-or-no contracts tied to whether the closes above or below a target level, in partnership with . Investors may view this as a new revenue opportunity and a sign Schwab is moving into a fast-growing trading niche. Positive Sentiment: The prediction-markets push suggests Schwab is trying to attract more active traders and diversify beyond traditional brokerage services, which could support future client engagement and trading volume. Article Title

The prediction-markets push suggests Schwab is trying to attract more active traders and diversify beyond traditional brokerage services, which could support future client engagement and trading volume. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports repeated the same Wall Street Journal story about Schwab’s planned entry into prediction markets, reinforcing the market’s focus on the potential rollout but adding little new detail. Article Title

Several reports repeated the same Wall Street Journal story about Schwab’s planned entry into prediction markets, reinforcing the market’s focus on the potential rollout but adding little new detail. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab also released its 2026 Mid-Year Market Outlook, but this appears to be a routine research update with limited direct impact on the stock. Article Title

Schwab also released its 2026 Mid-Year Market Outlook, but this appears to be a routine research update with limited direct impact on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Separate reports said Schwab tightened margin requirements and warned of possible margin calls tied to tax-bet activity, which could signal more caution around certain client strategies and raise concerns about trading risk management. Article Title

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $91.69 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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