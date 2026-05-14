The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,111 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Options traders showed rising conviction in SCHW, with unusually heavy call buying that came in well above normal volume. That kind of activity often signals expectations for further upside in the shares.

Options traders showed rising conviction in SCHW, with unusually heavy call buying that came in well above normal volume. That kind of activity often signals expectations for further upside in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Schwab is expanding deeper into crypto — including Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and potentially broader access across its large client base — could open a new growth avenue and strengthen its competitive position in digital assets. Charles Schwab Rolls Out Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading As ETF Outflows Hit $233 Million

Reports that Schwab is expanding deeper into crypto — including Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and potentially broader access across its large client base — could open a new growth avenue and strengthen its competitive position in digital assets. Positive Sentiment: One investor note argued Schwab is better insulated from AI disruption than feared, citing strong earnings momentum, stabilized client cash balances, and support from higher markets and interest rates. Charles Schwab Is Better Insulated From AI Than Feared

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company's 50-day moving average price is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $2,651,343.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $994,859.40. This represents a 72.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,924 shares of company stock worth $12,268,634. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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