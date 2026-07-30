The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,796 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,356 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $181.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 38.79%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 6,952 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $709,312.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 32,947 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total transaction of $3,426,817.47. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,667.72. The trade was a 36.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 335,848 shares of company stock valued at $34,934,426 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large share repurchase planned: Schwab reportedly intends to buy back $20 billion of stock. The program could reduce shares outstanding, support future earnings per share and signal confidence in the company’s cash generation and valuation. Charles Schwab to buy back $20 billion of stock

Schwab reportedly intends to buy back $20 billion of stock. The program could reduce shares outstanding, support future earnings per share and signal confidence in the company’s cash generation and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised earnings estimates: Erste Group increased its FY2026 EPS forecast to $6.50 from $6.34 and its FY2027 forecast to $7.85 from $7.64. The revisions reinforce the earnings outlook following Schwab’s latest quarterly beat, when revenue rose 20.9% year over year and EPS exceeded consensus. Charles Schwab analyst earnings estimates

Erste Group increased its FY2026 EPS forecast to $6.50 from $6.34 and its FY2027 forecast to $7.85 from $7.64. The revisions reinforce the earnings outlook following Schwab’s latest quarterly beat, when revenue rose 20.9% year over year and EPS exceeded consensus. Positive Sentiment: Investment in market infrastructure: Schwab led a Series B funding round for Provable Markets, which is developing securities-finance technology covering pre-trade, execution and post-trade processes. The investment could provide strategic exposure to modernized trading infrastructure, although its direct financial impact is unclear. Provable Markets Series B funding

Schwab led a Series B funding round for Provable Markets, which is developing securities-finance technology covering pre-trade, execution and post-trade processes. The investment could provide strategic exposure to modernized trading infrastructure, although its direct financial impact is unclear. Positive Sentiment: Solid fundamentals and shareholder returns: Recent quarterly results beat expectations, while Schwab also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. Analysts maintain a broadly favorable “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $119.94. Charles Schwab earnings, dividend and analyst ratings

Recent quarterly results beat expectations, while Schwab also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. Analysts maintain a broadly favorable “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $119.94. Neutral Sentiment: Robo-adviser exit: Schwab is reportedly ditching its robo-adviser platform. The move may reduce costs and allow greater focus on core brokerage and wealth-management operations, but it could also mean giving up a channel for attracting younger and digitally oriented investors. Why Charles Schwab is ditching its robo-adviser platform

Schwab is reportedly ditching its robo-adviser platform. The move may reduce costs and allow greater focus on core brokerage and wealth-management operations, but it could also mean giving up a channel for attracting younger and digitally oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: CNBC identified Schwab as one of the financial firms connected to investment accounts disclosed by President Donald Trump. The association raises Schwab’s visibility but does not indicate a material change to its operating outlook. Financial firms connected to Trump investment accounts

CNBC identified Schwab as one of the financial firms connected to investment accounts disclosed by President Donald Trump. The association raises Schwab’s visibility but does not indicate a material change to its operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a modest caution signal: Several executives sold shares, including General Counsel Peter Morgan III and executives Jonathan Beatty and Nigel Murtagh. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, limiting their value as evidence of bearish convictions, but they may still weigh on sentiment.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Get Our Latest Report on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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