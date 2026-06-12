The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 58,706 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $129,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 34.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 296,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 75,820 shares in the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $2,591,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 407,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $344,410,000 after acquiring an additional 396,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6%

SCHW opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.28.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,600. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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