The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 42,935 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $89,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,994,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,325,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,884 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 716.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,101,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $209,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,095 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 292.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $210,637,000 after buying an additional 1,644,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $142,594,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus set a $108.00 target price on Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's 50-day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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