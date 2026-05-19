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The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Charles Schwab logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Resona Asset Management trimmed its Charles Schwab stake by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 20,991 shares and leaving it with 532,811 shares valued at about $53.4 million.
  • Charles Schwab’s recent earnings topped expectations, with quarterly EPS of $1.43 versus $1.39 expected and revenue of $6.48 billion, up 15.8% year over year. The company also reaffirmed a positive outlook with FY 2026 EPS guidance of 5.700-5.800.
  • Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with multiple firms raising or maintaining price targets and the stock carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and average target of $114.24. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, or $1.28 annualized, for a 1.4% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,811 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 20,991 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $53,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Argus set a $108.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,600. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $92.30 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $160.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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