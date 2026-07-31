The Clorox Company $CLX Stock Position Decreased by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,696 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Clorox were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1,807.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 83.8% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,760. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Clorox from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $101.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Clorox Stock Down 3.0%

CLX opened at $96.69 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average of $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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