The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,410 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,789 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of The Ensign Group worth $18,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 732 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 911 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,337 shares of the company's stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $78,388.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,858,721.15. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.23, for a total value of $105,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 32,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,129.17. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,242 shares of company stock valued at $862,154. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of ENSG opened at $176.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $197.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.07. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.79 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $222.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial set a $215.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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