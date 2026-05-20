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The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Holdings Lifted by Jag Capital Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
The Goldman Sachs Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Jag Capital Management increased its Goldman Sachs stake by 49% in the fourth quarter, adding 7,234 shares to reach 21,992 shares valued at about $19.3 million.
  • Goldman Sachs posted strong quarterly results, with EPS of $17.55 beating estimates and revenue of $17.23 billion topping forecasts; revenue rose 14.4% year over year.
  • The firm’s outlook remains mixed: analysts are split with a consensus “Hold” rating and a $943.95 price target, while insiders have also sold shares and Goldman recently declared a $4.50 quarterly dividend.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of The Goldman Sachs Group.

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,992 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs was picked to help lead SpaceX’s expected IPO, a high-profile assignment that could generate significant fees and boost the firm’s investment banking pipeline. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is advising Saudi Arabia-backed Humain on financing for data centers, highlighting additional growth in AI-related dealmaking. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s leadership said market turbulence has created a “huge opportunity,” suggesting stronger trading and advisory activity when volatility is elevated. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: CICC Research lifted its price target on Goldman Sachs and maintained an outperform rating, signaling continued analyst confidence. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon met with Mayor Mamdani, but the meeting appears more political/relationship-oriented than directly tied to near-term earnings. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: CFO Denis Coleman sold shares in a disclosed transaction; insider sales can weigh on sentiment, but this looks like a routine partial sale rather than a clear fundamental warning. Article Title

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $927.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $882.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $881.04. The company has a market cap of $273.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $582.50 and a 1 year high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $943.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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