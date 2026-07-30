The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS is Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC's Largest Position

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,696 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 18.9% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $49,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Audent Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $189,409,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,890,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,990 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $124,809,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Zacks Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Dbs Bank increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,299.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,061.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $979.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $289.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $694.05 and a 52 week high of $1,153.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,051.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $953.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and T. Rowe Price launched a private-markets interval fund for retail investors, potentially expanding Goldman’s asset-management distribution and fee opportunities. CEO David Solomon’s support for the revised Crypto Clarity Act may also improve the firm’s positioning in digital-asset regulation. Goldman Sachs Launches Retail Private Markets Fund

Goldman Sachs and T. Rowe Price launched a private-markets interval fund for retail investors, potentially expanding Goldman’s asset-management distribution and fee opportunities. CEO David Solomon’s support for the revised Crypto Clarity Act may also improve the firm’s positioning in digital-asset regulation. Positive Sentiment: Goldman ranked among the leading global M&A advisers in the first half of 2026, advising on transactions valued at $597.4 billion. Strong deal activity supports potential investment-banking revenue, although it does not directly change near-term earnings guidance. Goldman Sachs, Houlihan Lokey Lead H1 2026 M&A Adviser Rankings

Goldman ranked among the leading global M&A advisers in the first half of 2026, advising on transactions valued at $597.4 billion. Strong deal activity supports potential investment-banking revenue, although it does not directly change near-term earnings guidance. Positive Sentiment: Goldman-backed Attovia Therapeutics is seeking up to $212.5 million in a U.S. IPO, highlighting the firm’s involvement in capital raising and potential future underwriting or advisory revenue. Goldman-Backed Biotech Attovia Seeks $212.5 Million IPO

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $29,668,201 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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