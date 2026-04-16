The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,221 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.6% of KBC Group NV's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $258,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,092 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.89, for a total value of $1,023,083.88. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $899.31 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $492.69 and a 1 year high of $984.70. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $868.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $856.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $985.00 to $905.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $891.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $919.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

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