The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Purchased by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,152 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $943.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs was picked to help lead SpaceX’s expected IPO, a high-profile assignment that could generate significant fees and boost the firm’s investment banking pipeline. Article Title

Goldman Sachs was picked to help lead SpaceX’s expected IPO, a high-profile assignment that could generate significant fees and boost the firm’s investment banking pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is advising Saudi Arabia-backed Humain on financing for data centers, highlighting additional growth in AI-related dealmaking. Article Title

Goldman Sachs is advising Saudi Arabia-backed Humain on financing for data centers, highlighting additional growth in AI-related dealmaking. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s leadership said market turbulence has created a “huge opportunity,” suggesting stronger trading and advisory activity when volatility is elevated. Article Title

Goldman’s leadership said market turbulence has created a “huge opportunity,” suggesting stronger trading and advisory activity when volatility is elevated. Positive Sentiment: CICC Research lifted its price target on Goldman Sachs and maintained an outperform rating, signaling continued analyst confidence. Article Title

CICC Research lifted its price target on Goldman Sachs and maintained an outperform rating, signaling continued analyst confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon met with Mayor Mamdani, but the meeting appears more political/relationship-oriented than directly tied to near-term earnings. Article Title

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon met with Mayor Mamdani, but the meeting appears more political/relationship-oriented than directly tied to near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Denis Coleman sold shares in a disclosed transaction; insider sales can weigh on sentiment, but this looks like a routine partial sale rather than a clear fundamental warning. Article Title

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $927.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.50 and a 52-week high of $984.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $882.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $881.04. The company has a market cap of $273.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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