The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,310 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.3% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Coast Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Novem Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Novem Group now owns 487 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total value of $255,386.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at $117,859,810.84. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,097 shares of company stock valued at $46,195,364. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Argus lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $924.14.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $939.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $868.53 and a 200-day moving average of $859.43. The company has a market capitalization of $277.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.68 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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