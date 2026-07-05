The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. HSBC raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $974.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $1,022.00 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,005.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $932.87. The stock has a market cap of $301.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $691.30 and a one year high of $1,125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

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The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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