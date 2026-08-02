The Hackett Group, Inc. $HCKT Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900,128 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 114,511 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.57% of The Hackett Group worth $11,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,506 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,007 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,773 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 16,216 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $270.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.75%.The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.23 million. The Hackett Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered The Hackett Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on The Hackett Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group is a global strategic advisory firm specializing in business transformation, benchmarking and research. Leveraging a proprietary data repository and the Hackett Methodology®, the company helps organizations optimize performance across enterprise functions. Its advisory services span digital transformation, process optimization and operational excellence, enabling clients to identify best practices, streamline workflows and achieve sustainable cost savings.

Through detailed benchmarking studies and industry research, The Hackett Group delivers actionable insights into finance, procurement, human resources, information technology and supply chain management.

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