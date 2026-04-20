The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,777 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 8,272 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $19,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,031,840 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,146,749,000 after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,331,293 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $711,141,000 after buying an additional 496,821 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,389,329 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $606,956,000 after buying an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,376,931 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $450,449,000 after buying an additional 108,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,281,825 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $416,365,000 after buying an additional 228,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company's stock.

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The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $139.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $144.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $137.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.84. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The Hartford Insurance Group's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The Hartford Insurance Group's payout ratio is 17.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $149.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Hartford Insurance Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 40,693 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $5,617,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,365.60. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 100,970 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total value of $14,214,556.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 194,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,426,337.26. This trade represents a 34.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 349,282 shares of company stock worth $48,184,324 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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