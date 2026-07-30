The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 265.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $338.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $337.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $377.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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